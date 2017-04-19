HOME
Wednesday April 19th, 2017
Published by
ayu
Wednesday April 19th, 2017
Ayda Jebat & Redza Rosli Duta Terbaru Tonton
Pelakon dan penyanyi Ayda Jebat kini dilantik bersama Redza Rosli sebagai duta
[…]
Monday July 25th, 2016
Published by
Eekee
Monday July 25th, 2016
#cantiknyaMalaysia庆祝美丽的马来西亚
配合国庆日和马来西亚日，首要媒体集团将推广一项名为“团结”的活动。籍此，首要媒体电视网络呼吁马来西亚公民，透过照片分享，诠释“马来西亚之美”。
Monday July 25th, 2016
Published by
Eekee
Monday July 25th, 2016
Celebrate The Beauty Of Malaysia With #cantiknyaMalaysia
This year, Media Prima Berhad is celebrating Hari Kebangsaan (31 August) and Hari Malaysia (16 September) with the #cantiknyaMalaysia campaign that will run from 25 July until 30 September.
Friday June 10th, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Friday June 10th, 2016
讲分享
[每周 ♥ 一听] 第66期 – Caresse sur L’Ocean
[每周 ♥ 一听] 单元 本地艺人和小编每周分享近期最常听的新歌或旧曲回顾。
Friday June 3rd, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Friday June 3rd, 2016
[每周 ♥ 一听] 第65期 – 关键词The Key
[每周 ♥ 一听] 单元 本地艺人和小编每周分享近期最常听的新歌或旧曲回顾。
Monday May 30th, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Monday May 30th, 2016
6月份好戏尽在ntv7
时间飞逝，6月啦！于6月开始放学校假期，ntv7正好送上小朋友最爱的常识电视游戏节目《无敌状元》，同时也可以考一考呆在家里的小朋友哦，分分钟比节目中的状元还厉害呢。
Thursday May 26th, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Thursday May 26th, 2016
《2016年安卡沙广播影视奖》 《Aunty也疯狂》获最佳电视游戏节目
首要媒体集团旗下电视台TV3、TV9、ntv7和八度空间，在《2016年安卡沙广播影视奖颁奖典礼》（Anugerah Seri Angkasa 2016）都大有斩获，成功夺得10个奖项。
Wednesday May 25th, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Wednesday May 25th, 2016
双吴水中鸳鸯？！
ntv7全新本地中文电视剧《我的星光大道》如火如荼拍摄中，今午拍摄一场吴维彬和Jojo吴俐璇双双下水戏。两人在水中互动真是羡煞旁人，尤其在酷热的天气底下……
Wednesday May 25th, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Wednesday May 25th, 2016
时机不对？吴维彬6块腹肌露不成
ntv7全新本地中文电视剧《我的星光大道》如火如荼拍摄中，今午正好拍摄一场吴维彬和Jojo吴俐璇双双下水的戏份。吴维彬曾提过这一场下水英雄救美的露肌戏，结果的结果，时机不对，露肌不成。
Tuesday May 24th, 2016
Published by
Set Yee
Tuesday May 24th, 2016
90后的蔡思贝
现今社会，不少人对90后带有偏见的想法，认为90后态度无礼、怠慢，受不了苦等等的劣评。然而，90后蔡思贝，以自己的努力和诚意，致力改变大众对90后的成见，得到大家的认可。
