MICROSITES

Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 12.30.00 AM
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Wednesday April 19th, 2017
Read more
Published by ayu at Wednesday April 19th, 2017
Categories

Ayda Jebat & Redza Rosli Duta Terbaru Tonton

Pelakon dan penyanyi Ayda Jebat kini dilantik bersama Redza Rosli sebagai duta […]
Do you like it?0
Read more
Monday July 25th, 2016
Read more
Published by Eekee at Monday July 25th, 2016
Categories

#cantiknyaMalaysia庆祝美丽的马来西亚

配合国庆日和马来西亚日，首要媒体集团将推广一项名为“团结”的活动。籍此，首要媒体电视网络呼吁马来西亚公民，透过照片分享，诠释“马来西亚之美”。
Do you like it?1
Read more
Monday July 25th, 2016
Read more
Published by Eekee at Monday July 25th, 2016
Categories

Celebrate The Beauty Of Malaysia With #cantiknyaMalaysia

This year, Media Prima Berhad is celebrating Hari Kebangsaan (31 August) and Hari Malaysia (16 September) with the #cantiknyaMalaysia campaign that will run from 25 July until 30 September.
Do you like it?1
Read more
Friday June 10th, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Friday June 10th, 2016
Categories

[每周 ♥ 一听] 第66期 – Caresse sur L’Ocean

[每周 ♥ 一听] 单元 本地艺人和小编每周分享近期最常听的新歌或旧曲回顾。
Do you like it?0
Read more
Friday June 3rd, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Friday June 3rd, 2016
Categories

[每周 ♥ 一听] 第65期 – 关键词The Key

[每周 ♥ 一听] 单元 本地艺人和小编每周分享近期最常听的新歌或旧曲回顾。
Do you like it?0
Read more
Monday May 30th, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Monday May 30th, 2016
Categories

6月份好戏尽在ntv7

时间飞逝，6月啦！于6月开始放学校假期，ntv7正好送上小朋友最爱的常识电视游戏节目《无敌状元》，同时也可以考一考呆在家里的小朋友哦，分分钟比节目中的状元还厉害呢。
Do you like it?0
Read more
Thursday May 26th, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Thursday May 26th, 2016
Categories

《2016年安卡沙广播影视奖》 《Aunty也疯狂》获最佳电视游戏节目

首要媒体集团旗下电视台TV3、TV9、ntv7和八度空间，在《2016年安卡沙广播影视奖颁奖典礼》（Anugerah Seri Angkasa 2016）都大有斩获，成功夺得10个奖项。
Do you like it?0
Read more
Wednesday May 25th, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Wednesday May 25th, 2016
Categories

双吴水中鸳鸯？！

ntv7全新本地中文电视剧《我的星光大道》如火如荼拍摄中，今午拍摄一场吴维彬和Jojo吴俐璇双双下水戏。两人在水中互动真是羡煞旁人，尤其在酷热的天气底下……
Do you like it?1
Read more
Wednesday May 25th, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Wednesday May 25th, 2016
Categories

时机不对？吴维彬6块腹肌露不成

ntv7全新本地中文电视剧《我的星光大道》如火如荼拍摄中，今午正好拍摄一场吴维彬和Jojo吴俐璇双双下水的戏份。吴维彬曾提过这一场下水英雄救美的露肌戏，结果的结果，时机不对，露肌不成。
Do you like it?0
Read more
Tuesday May 24th, 2016
Read more
Published by Set Yee at Tuesday May 24th, 2016
Categories

90后的蔡思贝

现今社会，不少人对90后带有偏见的想法，认为90后态度无礼、怠慢，受不了苦等等的劣评。然而，90后蔡思贝，以自己的努力和诚意，致力改变大众对90后的成见，得到大家的认可。
Do you like it?0
Read more
123
Next page
Advertisement
ntv7
Advertisement
Advertisement

YOU MAY LIKE

Advertisement